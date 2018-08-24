Peterborough police probe early morning assault on trail system
Peterborough police are investigating after an injured man was found on a trail early Friday morning.
Shortly after midnight, paramedics located the man lying on a curb in the area of Parkhill Road and Auburn Street.
“The male indicated he had been assaulted while in the area of the Rotary Greenway Trail near Parkhill Road,” police stated.
The man was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.stopcrimehere.ca
