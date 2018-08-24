Crime
August 24, 2018 7:44 am

Shooting in Coquitlam under investigation

By Online News Producer  CKNW
Todd Gilchrist-Global News
Coquitlam RCMP are investigating a shooting early Friday morning.

Shots were fired at a home in the 1200-block of Thomas Avenue, about a block from Rochester Park, at 1:15 a.m.

A resident in a basement suite told Global News that police told him the front window of the ground floor suite was blown out.

RCMP say no one was hurt but aren’t commenting further.

