TTC 2-hour transfer begins on Aug. 26 for Presto card users

Toronto transit users paying with Presto fare cards will be able to take short return trips without having to pay a second fare beginning this Sunday.

Customers who want to transfer within a two-hour time frame won’t be charged after tapping their card to board another vehicle.

The two-hour transfer is only available with the Presto electronic fare card. Riders paying with cash, tokens or tickets will continue to receive transfers valid for travel in one direction only.

The TTC’s board approved the two-hour transfer policy in November. According to a report to the board at that time, implementing the measure would add an estimated 5,000,000 customer trips per year.

The report estimated that if the plan were implemented in August, it would cost the TTC $11.1 million this year, with an annual cost of $20.9 million after that.

The two hour transfer is almost here! As of this Sunday, August 26th, PRESTO customers can hop on & off for two hours: https://t.co/Th0egxByQO pic.twitter.com/UZdsymaZb6 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) August 23, 2018

— With a file from Global News AM640’s Kerri Breen