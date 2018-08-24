Canada
TTC 2-hour transfer begins on Aug. 26 for Presto card users

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

(Nov 29, 2017): TTC riders are celebrating the fact that they will soon be able to hop on and off TTC vehicles within a two-hour period, as part of the time-based transfer system. But as Erica Vella reports, it’s going to be more than eight months before they will be able to reap the benefits.

Toronto transit users paying with Presto fare cards will be able to take short return trips without having to pay a second fare beginning this Sunday.

Customers who want to transfer within a two-hour time frame won’t be charged after tapping their card to board another vehicle.

The two-hour transfer is only available with the Presto electronic fare card. Riders paying with cash, tokens or tickets will continue to receive transfers valid for travel in one direction only.

READ MORE: TTC board approves 2-hour timed-based transfers for PRESTO card users

The TTC’s board approved the two-hour transfer policy in November. According to a report to the board at that time, implementing the measure would add an estimated 5,000,000 customer trips per year.

The report estimated that if the plan were implemented in August, it would cost the TTC $11.1 million this year, with an annual cost of $20.9 million after that.

— With a file from Global News AM640’s Kerri Breen

