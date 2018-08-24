Man dead after stabbing near Lawrence and Weston
A A
A man has died in hospital after being stabbed in the Weston neighbourhood of Toronto overnight.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. Friday in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a male victim to hospital with multiple stab wounds.
READ MORE: Man, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with fatal east-end Toronto stabbing
He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition where he succumbed to his injuries.
Toronto police have not released the victim’s age or identity. The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.
No suspect information was immediately available.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.