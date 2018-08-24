Man dead after stabbing near Lawrence and Weston

A man has died in hospital after being stabbed in the Weston neighbourhood of Toronto overnight.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Friday in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a male victim to hospital with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Toronto police have not released the victim’s age or identity. The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

No suspect information was immediately available.