American family offering Whoop-Up Days visitors an experience right out of the 1880s

A song, a skit and a western experience at this year’s Whoop-Up Days will take you right back to the 1880s.

“It’s just a comic, musical tribute to the old west in a storybook style,” Angela Mesenberg says.

Angela, her husband Aaron and daughter Aria are the family act behind the 1880s Variety Show and Pioneer Experience.

The couple started putting on the production when they packed up their lives 10 years ago and set out for a new lifestyle.

“We are originally from Wisconsin and we met there,” Angela says. “[We] are music teachers by trade and kind of just got tired of our suburban life and lightened the load and went full-time on the road in our RV.”

Singing and acting with children is 15-year-old Aria’s favourite part of the family business.

“Its pretty fun because I get to travel everywhere and meet a bunch of different kinds of people,” Aria says. “Some people are nice, some people aren’t so nice, but it’s just kind of cool to see how people are in different places around the country and even around the world.”

This is the trio’s first time in Canada and also the first time they’ve taken their show outside of the U.S.

“It was very exciting,” Angela says. “You know, the whole prospect of travelling beyond borders to share what we do, and that being an option didn’t really occur until the phone call came and I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do that.'”

The Mesenbergs say Canada, and Lethbridge have been a great experience and they hope to offer that same feeling to their audiences at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.