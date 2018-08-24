Canada
August 24, 2018 8:25 am

Construction of Peterborough’s urban park now expected to begin spring 2019

By Videographer  Global News

Previously, construction of the Urban Park was expected to begin in the fall of 2018 but due to some provincial approval processes there is a delay and will now begin in the Spring of 2019.

A A

The construction of Peterborough’s urban park, to be located at Charlotte and Aylmer, was expected to begin in the fall of 2018. Due to some provincial approval processes, however, there is a delay — moving the kickoff of construction to spring, 2019.

Story continues below

“There have been several delays with approvals at the provincial level,” said Peterborough Coun. Diane Therrien. “Unfortunately that happens sometimes with projects of this kind of magnitude, so construction will be starting hopefully next spring, because it’s kind of just unsightly right now.”

READ MORE: Downtown Peterborough street set for major overhaul

The park will be the first of its kind in the city and will attract families, kids, and events.  There will be seating areas, greenery, an ice rink in the winter and water features in the summer, along with a relocated Wednesday Farmers’ Market

The Peterborough DBIA, which has contributed $50,000 to the project, has fought hard to get the park moving forward, says executive director Terry Guiel.

“The scope of it has changed because this site has gone from a place that wouldn’t have liveable corners in it like condos or apartments to the fact that now they’ve incorporated the possibility of residences on the site,” said Guiel.

The city of Peterborough says the Ministry of Environment has further requirements before construction can begin, including soil testing.

“Just hold on, it’s going to happen,” said Therrien. “Things take a long time but they’re worth it.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Peterborough
Construction
Diane Therrien
Louis Street Parking Lot
Ministry of the Environment
peterborough leisure
Peterborough Park
spring 2019
urban park

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News