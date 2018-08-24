Construction of Peterborough’s urban park now expected to begin spring 2019

The construction of Peterborough’s urban park, to be located at Charlotte and Aylmer, was expected to begin in the fall of 2018. Due to some provincial approval processes, however, there is a delay — moving the kickoff of construction to spring, 2019.

“There have been several delays with approvals at the provincial level,” said Peterborough Coun. Diane Therrien. “Unfortunately that happens sometimes with projects of this kind of magnitude, so construction will be starting hopefully next spring, because it’s kind of just unsightly right now.”

The park will be the first of its kind in the city and will attract families, kids, and events. There will be seating areas, greenery, an ice rink in the winter and water features in the summer, along with a relocated Wednesday Farmers’ Market

The Peterborough DBIA, which has contributed $50,000 to the project, has fought hard to get the park moving forward, says executive director Terry Guiel.

“The scope of it has changed because this site has gone from a place that wouldn’t have liveable corners in it like condos or apartments to the fact that now they’ve incorporated the possibility of residences on the site,” said Guiel.

The city of Peterborough says the Ministry of Environment has further requirements before construction can begin, including soil testing.

“Just hold on, it’s going to happen,” said Therrien. “Things take a long time but they’re worth it.”