Andrea Horwath announces NDP critic roles ‘to tackle real needs and concerns of Ontarians’

Ontario’s opposition leader has announced the critic roles of her 39 New Democrat MPPs.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath has assigned members of her team to focus on what she calls “the real needs and concerns” of Ontario families, rather than matching their portfolios to government ministries.

READ MORE: Voters keep Hamilton area predominantly NDP orange

The result is that roles are specific to issues like transit, poverty and homelessness and mental health and addictions.

Locally, Hamilton Mountain’s Monique Taylor is the NDP critic for children and youth services while Hamilton-East/Stoney Creek’s Paul Miller takes on tourism and sport.

Rookie MPP Sandy Shaw, who represents Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas for the New Democrats, has been named finance and treasury board critic.

WATCH: Andrea Horwath opposes PC government’s change to Ontario’s sex-ed curriculum