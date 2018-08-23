Candlelight vigil planned for 2 Calgarians killed in northern Ontario crash

A candlelight vigil is planned for Friday night for the family and friends of two Calgarians killed in a crash in northern Ontario.

The vigil will be held at Samuel W. Shaw School in Shawnessy at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Provincial police identify 4 people killed in northern Ontario crash

Hannah Botkin, along with other students at the school planned the event to pay tribute to 15-year-old Fioralb Metko and his 43-year-old father Fatos Metko.

Botkin described Fioralb as a ”very fun boy” who loved video games and sports.

“A lot of people knew him as the funny, outgoing guy. He was really caring and a sweet person,” she remembered.

“It was really shocking. My mom and I had seen him walking just a week ago in Shawnessy… [When we heard the news] it just hit us and we were immediately concerned for his mom, Maralba and (sister) Brianna.”

His father Fatos worked as a chef at the Broken Plate Kitchen and Bar. Global News was told the family was planning a big move to Waterloo.

Botkin said the family had moved to Canada from Albania to start a new life.

Botkin’s mother, Carly Beharry, is a close friend of Maralba’s. The two would occasionally babysit one another’s children.

Beharry said she was “devastated” when she learned about the fatal crash late Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken. It’s devastating. It’s a big tragedy. I couldn’t believe it… she (Maralba) watched my little Hannah when she was little and I would take care of Fiorb and Brianna. It was a lot of fun. We were close friends,” she said.

“I don’t know if anyone has heard what Alba’s (Maralba) condition is but last I heard [it] was critical, so we are just hoping for her to pull through and be there for Brianna.”

The two died in a fatal crash in the township of Lendrum, about 15 kilometres south of Wawa, Ont.

Ontario provincial police said a southbound vehicle struck a moose and crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a northbound vehicle.

Fioralb and Fatos were pronounced dead on scene. Two other people in a separate vehicle were also killed.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help support funeral costs and other unexpected expenses.

An update on the fundraising website said the mother is currently in critical condition. The 9-year-old daughter is expected to survive.

In a Facebook post, the Albanian-Canadian Association of Calgary said they are “mourning the loss” of their members of the Albanian community.