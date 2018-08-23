Construction on Highway 40 in Montreal’s West Island to begin this fall

Just as most people are returning to work and school this fall, drivers will be greeted with more roadwork.

Transport Quebec will carry out repaving work on Highway 40 in Montreal’s West Island, east of the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge.

There’s no exact start date yet, but the work is expected to begin sometime in September and end by November. Most of it will be done between Anciens-Combattants Boulevard and the bridge, in both directions.

According to Transport Quebec, the bulk of the construction will be done during off-peak periods.

“During weekdays it will not have impact on traffic,” explained spokesperson Martin Girard. “We want to limit the impact of the roadwork on traffic. That’s why most of the work will be done overnight and during the weekend.”

Girard advises commuters to plan their trip in advance, use public transport when necessary, and consult Quebec 411 for updates.