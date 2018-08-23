Fight at the Regina Correctional Centre sends one to hospital
A fight between inmates at the Regina Correctional Centre sent one person to hospital on Aug, 19.
The inmate was taken to hospital with unknown injuries after the fight, but was later returned to the correctional centre.
The facility was placed on lockdown after the fight to ensure the safety of all staff and inmates.
The incident will be reviewed and the matter has been referred to the RCMP to determine if an investigation will be conducted.
