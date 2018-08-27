Elections New Brunswick says there will be no technical glitches on election night

Elections New Brunswick is promising that there will be no technical glitches on their end come election night.

“I’m confident that all issues that arose in 2014 have been addressed,” said Kim Poffenroth, New Brunswick’s chief election officer on Thursday.

The 2014 election saw malfunctioning software cause issues tallying votes — ultimately delaying the release of the election’s final results by two hours.

READ MORE: All our New Brunswick election 2018 coverage

Officials say there was never a problem with the tabulation machines themselves but that it was a program processing the initial results that had a glitch.

The program failed to properly transfer polling data from a computer server in Fredericton to a website where media outlets were gathering results.

The software was used to get the results to the media as quickly as possible.

Some votes disappeared from the website during the delay, which prompted speculation about the validity of the election.

Despite the glitches, the final vote counts were accurate.

WATCH: N.B. election campaigns to begin Thursday

Poffenroth says that since the 2014 election, the province has moved to a new system and implemented a new data validation process.

“We’ve run a provincewide municipal election with the new systems in place and had no problems,” she said.

New Brunswickers head to the polls on Sept. 24.

*With files from The Canadian Press