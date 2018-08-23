U.K. woman contracts STI that can cause genitals to ‘rot’ away

A woman in the United Kingdom contracted a sexually transmitted infection that can cause your genitals to “rot” away, according to media reports.

The woman, from Southport, England, was between the ages of 15 and 25, according to local newspaper the Liverpool Echo. Her case, which was diagnosed in the last year, was discovered as a result of a freedom of information request.

The disease is called Donovanosis. It causes “genital ulceration” that “bleeds readily to the touch” according to an article published in the journal Sexually Transmitted Infections. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the ulcers begin painlessly and slowly grow over time.

The lesions have a “beefy red” appearance and can spread from the genital area to abdominal organs, bones, or the mouth, according to the CDC.

If left untreated, the disease can cause “genital mutilation” as the ulcers progressively destroy skin and tissue.

“Any delay could cause the flesh around the genitals to literally rot away,” pharmacist Shamir Patel of Chemist 4 U told the Liverpool Echo.

Because the sores caused by Donovanosis often bleed readily, people with the condition are also at increased risk of transmitting HIV.

Fortunately, Donovanosis is easily treated with antibiotics and the ulcers usually start healing within days, according to the New South Wales government. Painkillers might also be given if the sores are especially painful.

The disease can be spread through sexual contact, but it’s quite rare in England and North America. It’s usually found in tropical countries like Papua New Guinea, South Africa, parts of India and Brazil and some Aborigine communities in Australia.

Cases have however very rarely been reported in Canada – three were described in Toronto in a 1992 issue of the Journal of Dermatology.