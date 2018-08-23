City testing dead pelicans found near pond in Winnipeg

Six birds rescued from a retention pond in northwest Winnipeg are now in the care of the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre.

Executive director Zoe Nakata said they got a call from Animal Services Wednesday night about “some birds in distress” in a pond at Adsum Drive and Keewatin Street.

“They were quite lethargic, a little bit of paralysis so that’s what we’ve seen so far. Our focus right now is on stabilizing them and then we will be conducting an in-depth assessment to evaluate the cause and then determine the best treatment,” Nakata said.

“We’re hopeful for at least some of the six. They’re all in different degrees of sickness but we’re quite hopeful for some of them,” she said.

Facebook posts show a number of birds that appeared to be struggling in the water, while others had already died.

In an email, the city said it was testing the animals to see what may have caused the deaths.

“In cases where large numbers of birds or wildlife are found deceased, the city will work with the Chief Veterinarian’s Office to determine the cause by submitting samples of the dead animals for testing. Results in this case are not yet finalized.”

Nakata said it’s too early to tell what could have made the birds sick — from food to the water — but they’re hopeful they can come up with a diagnosis soon.

One thing they are looking into is Avian botulism, a naturally occurring food poisoning that affects many bird species.