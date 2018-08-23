New Brunswick election 2018

August 23, 2018

New Brunswick election: Tracadie-Sheila

Riding background

Liberal incumbent Serge Rouselle, who had served in multiple cabinet positions during his term, is not re-offering in the 2018 election.

Before Rouselle was elected in 2014 the district had been a solid Tory riding.

Candidates

Liberal: Keith Chiasson

Progressive Conservative: Claude Landry

  • Served as MLA for the Tracadie-Sheila riding from 2006 to 2010

NDP: Francis Duguay

Green: Candidate pending

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Liberal candidate Serge Rouselle defeated PC incumbent Claude Landry in the 2014 election.

Rouselle earned 64.6 per cent of the vote while Landry earned 24 per cent.

2010

2010 saw PC incumbent Claude Landry retain his seat in Tracadie-Sheila.

