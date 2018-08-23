New Brunswick election: Tracadie-Sheila
Riding background
Liberal incumbent Serge Rouselle, who had served in multiple cabinet positions during his term, is not re-offering in the 2018 election.
Before Rouselle was elected in 2014 the district had been a solid Tory riding.
Candidates
Liberal: Keith Chiasson
Progressive Conservative: Claude Landry
- Served as MLA for the Tracadie-Sheila riding from 2006 to 2010
NDP: Francis Duguay
Green: Candidate pending
People’s Alliance: Candidate pending
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
History
2014
Liberal candidate Serge Rouselle defeated PC incumbent Claude Landry in the 2014 election.
Rouselle earned 64.6 per cent of the vote while Landry earned 24 per cent.
2010
2010 saw PC incumbent Claude Landry retain his seat in Tracadie-Sheila.
