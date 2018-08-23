New Brunswick election: Kent South

Riding background

The 2013 redistricting saw the dissolution of the Kent riding. Kent South was created out of portions of the former districts of Kent and Kent South.

Candidates

Liberal: Benoît Bourque (incumbent)

Served as Health Minister

Progressive Conservative: Ricky Gautreau

NDP: Candidate pendng

Green: Alain Rousselle

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Benoît Bourque won the newly-formed riding in the 2014 election, defeating Claude Williams who had been the PC incumbent in the former riding of Kent South.

Bourque earned 48.7 per cent of the riding, while Williams earned 33.8 per cent.

2010

PC incumbent Claude Williams retained his seat in Kent South during the 2010 election, while then-Liberal Party leader Shawn Graham retained his seat in Kent.