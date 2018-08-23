New Brunswick election 2018

More
Politics
August 23, 2018 10:54 am

New Brunswick election: Kent South

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Global News
A A

Riding background

The 2013 redistricting saw the dissolution of the Kent riding. Kent South was created out of portions of the former districts of Kent and Kent South.

Candidates

Liberal: Benoît Bourque (incumbent)

  • Served as Health Minister

Progressive Conservative: Ricky Gautreau

NDP: Candidate pendng

Green: Alain Rousselle

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Benoît Bourque won the newly-formed riding in the 2014 election, defeating Claude Williams who had been the PC incumbent in the former riding of Kent South.  

Bourque earned 48.7 per cent of the riding, while Williams earned 33.8 per cent.

2010

PC incumbent Claude Williams retained his seat in Kent South during the 2010 election, while then-Liberal Party leader Shawn Graham retained his seat in Kent.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blaine Higgs
Brian Gallant
David Coon
Green Party
Greens
Jennifer McKenzie
Kent
Kris Austin
Liberal Party
NB Election 2018
nbpoli
NDP
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Election
New Brunswick Election 2018
New Brunswick Politics
PCs
People's Alliance
politics
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News