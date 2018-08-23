New Brunswick election: Kent South
Riding background
The 2013 redistricting saw the dissolution of the Kent riding. Kent South was created out of portions of the former districts of Kent and Kent South.
Candidates
Liberal: Benoît Bourque (incumbent)
- Served as Health Minister
Progressive Conservative: Ricky Gautreau
NDP: Candidate pendng
Green: Alain Rousselle
People’s Alliance: Candidate pending
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
History
2014
Benoît Bourque won the newly-formed riding in the 2014 election, defeating Claude Williams who had been the PC incumbent in the former riding of Kent South.
Bourque earned 48.7 per cent of the riding, while Williams earned 33.8 per cent.
2010
PC incumbent Claude Williams retained his seat in Kent South during the 2010 election, while then-Liberal Party leader Shawn Graham retained his seat in Kent.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.