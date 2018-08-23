New Brunswick election: Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé
Riding background
The riding went through minor changes as part of the 2013 redistricting process.
It retained a large part of the former riding of Shediac-Cap-Pelé. A chunk of the former Shediac-Cap-Pelé riding was ceded to Shediac Bay-Dieppe in the redistricting.
Liberal incumbent Victor Boudreau chose not to re-offer in the 2018 election
Candidates
Liberal: Jacques LeBlanc
Progressive Conservative: Marcel Doiron
NDP: Candidate pending
Green: Candidate pending
People’s Alliance: Candidate pending
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
History
2014
The 2014 election saw Liberal incumbent Victor Boudreau retain his seat.
Boudreau won with 60.2 per cent of the vote while PC candidate Carmel Brun earned 18.8 per cent.
2010
Liberal incumbent Victor Boudreau retained his seat in Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé. He won with 61.4 per cent of the vote. PC candidate Janice Brun earned 24.8 per cent of the vote.
