New Brunswick election: Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé

Riding background

The riding went through minor changes as part of the 2013 redistricting process.

It retained a large part of the former riding of Shediac-Cap-Pelé. A chunk of the former Shediac-Cap-Pelé riding was ceded to Shediac Bay-Dieppe in the redistricting.

Liberal incumbent Victor Boudreau chose not to re-offer in the 2018 election

Candidates

Liberal: Jacques LeBlanc

Progressive Conservative: Marcel Doiron

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Candidate pending

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

The 2014 election saw Liberal incumbent Victor Boudreau retain his seat.

Boudreau won with 60.2 per cent of the vote while PC candidate Carmel Brun earned 18.8 per cent.

2010

Liberal incumbent Victor Boudreau retained his seat in Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé. He won with 61.4 per cent of the vote. PC candidate Janice Brun earned 24.8 per cent of the vote.