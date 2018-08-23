New Brunswick election: Quispamsis

Riding background

Until 2014, Quispamsis was considered a bellwether riding, having elected an MLA from the governing party every year since 1974.

Candidates

Liberal: Aaron Kennedy

Progressive Conservative: Blaine Higgs (incumbent)

Leader of the New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Party

Served as Minister of Finance in the David Alward government

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Mark Woolsey

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Quispamsis was relatively unchanged during the 2013 redistricting process.

Incumbent Blaine Higgs retained his seat in the 2014 election.

Higgs defeated Liberal candidate Mary Schryer with 51.4 per cent of the vote. Schryer earned 31.6 per cent

2010

Liberal incumbent Mary Schryer was defeated by PC candidate Blaine Higgs in the 2010 general election.

Higgs won with 50.7 per cent of the vote while Schryer earned 34.2 per cent of the vote.