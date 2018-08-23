New Brunswick election: Quispamsis
Riding background
Until 2014, Quispamsis was considered a bellwether riding, having elected an MLA from the governing party every year since 1974.
Candidates
Liberal: Aaron Kennedy
Progressive Conservative: Blaine Higgs (incumbent)
- Leader of the New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Party
- Served as Minister of Finance in the David Alward government
NDP: Candidate pending
Green: Mark Woolsey
People’s Alliance: Candidate pending
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
History
2014
Quispamsis was relatively unchanged during the 2013 redistricting process.
Incumbent Blaine Higgs retained his seat in the 2014 election.
Higgs defeated Liberal candidate Mary Schryer with 51.4 per cent of the vote. Schryer earned 31.6 per cent
2010
Liberal incumbent Mary Schryer was defeated by PC candidate Blaine Higgs in the 2010 general election.
Higgs won with 50.7 per cent of the vote while Schryer earned 34.2 per cent of the vote.
