New Brunswick election: Portland-Simonds
Riding background
The north end of Saint John is home to the riding of Portland-Simonds.
The 2013 redistricting process saw the boundary of the riding expand farther to the south, while the riding was renamed Portland-Simonds.
Quick take
This is Trevor Holder’s race to lose. He has held the seat since 1999, earning at least 41 per cent of the vote in every election.
Candidates
Liberal: John MacKenzie
Progressive Conservative: Trevor Holder (incumbent)
- Served as Environment Minister, Minister of Local Government and Minister of Tourism and Parks in David Alward’s PC government.
NDP: Kim Blue
Green: Candidate pending
People’s Alliance: Candidate pending
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
History
2014
PC Incumbent Trevor Holder retained his seat, earning 48.9 per cent of the vote. Liberal challenger Michael Butler earned 33.5 per cent of the vote.
2010
Tory incumbent Trevor Holder retained his seat in the 2010 election.
He earned 50.2 per cent of the vote while the Liberal candidate, Dan Joyce, earned 35.4 per cent of the vote.
