New Brunswick election: Portland-Simonds

Riding background

The north end of Saint John is home to the riding of Portland-Simonds.

The 2013 redistricting process saw the boundary of the riding expand farther to the south, while the riding was renamed Portland-Simonds.

Quick take

This is Trevor Holder’s race to lose. He has held the seat since 1999, earning at least 41 per cent of the vote in every election.

Candidates

Liberal: John MacKenzie

Progressive Conservative: Trevor Holder (incumbent)

Served as Environment Minister, Minister of Local Government and Minister of Tourism and Parks in David Alward’s PC government.

NDP: Kim Blue

Green: Candidate pending

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

PC Incumbent Trevor Holder retained his seat, earning 48.9 per cent of the vote. Liberal challenger Michael Butler earned 33.5 per cent of the vote.

2010

Tory incumbent Trevor Holder retained his seat in the 2010 election.

He earned 50.2 per cent of the vote while the Liberal candidate, Dan Joyce, earned 35.4 per cent of the vote.