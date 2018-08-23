New Brunswick election: Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton

Riding background

There is no incumbent candidate after Jody Carr, who served as the PC representative for Oromocto for nearly two decades, chose to not re-offer in the 2018 election.

Candidates

Liberal: John Fife

Progressive Conservative: Mary Wilson

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Candidate pending

People’s Alliance: Craig Rector

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

As part of the 2013 redistricting, Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton was formed from two different ridings: Fredericton-Lincoln and Oromocto.

Both of the former ridings voted PC in 2010.

Candidate Jody Carr won the newly-formed riding with 42 per cent of the vote in 2014, defeating Liberal candidate Trisha Hoyt, who earned 35 per cent of the vote.

2010

Fredericton-Lincoln elected Tory candidate Craig Leonard in 2010, which saw him defeat the former business minister and Liberal incumbent Greg Byrne.

Leonard won with 39.6 per cent of the vote while Greg Byrne earned 36 per cent.

The riding of Ormocto has consistently voted PC since Jody Carr was first elected in 1999. He won the seat again in 2003, 2006 and 2010.

In 2010 Carr earned 81.2 per cent of the vote, easily defeating the Liberal and NDP candidates.