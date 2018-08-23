New Brunswick election 2018

August 23, 2018 11:59 am

New Brunswick election: Fredericton West-Hanwell

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Global News
Riding background

There is no incumbent in this riding as PC MLA Brian Macdonald has decided not to re-offer in the 2018 election.

The districts that formed Fredericton West-Hanwell have traditionally voted Tory. 

Candidates

Liberal: Cindy Miles

Progressive Conservative: Dominic Cardy

  • Dominic Cardy, who resigned as NDP leader Jan. 1, 2017, has served as chief of staff of the PC caucus since April 2017.

NDP: Olivier Hébert

Green: Susan Jonah

People’s Alliance: Jason Paull

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

Fredericton West-Hanwell was created from former ridings York and Fredericton-Silverwood as part of the 2013 redistricting.

Brian Macdonald defeated then-NDP leader Dominic Cardy in the riding, winning 35.2 per cent of the vote compared to Cardy’s 29.7 per cent.

2010

Former districts Fredericton-Silverwood and York went to the PCs in the 2010 election.

Carl Urquhart won the York riding with 56.2 per cent of the vote, while Brian Macdonald won Fredericton-Silverwood with 38.5 per cent of the vote. Macdonald defeated Liberal incumbent Rick Miles, who earned 32.7 per cent of the vote.

Global News