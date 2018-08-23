New Brunswick election: Fredericton West-Hanwell

There is no incumbent in this riding as PC MLA Brian Macdonald has decided not to re-offer in the 2018 election.
The districts that formed Fredericton West-Hanwell have traditionally voted Tory.
Liberal: Cindy Miles
Progressive Conservative: Dominic Cardy
NDP: Olivier Hébert
Green: Susan Jonah
People’s Alliance: Jason Paull
KISS N.B. Candidate pending
Independent:
2014
Fredericton West-Hanwell was created from former ridings York and Fredericton-Silverwood as part of the 2013 redistricting.
Brian Macdonald defeated then-NDP leader Dominic Cardy in the riding, winning 35.2 per cent of the vote compared to Cardy’s 29.7 per cent.
2010
Former districts Fredericton-Silverwood and York went to the PCs in the 2010 election.
Carl Urquhart won the York riding with 56.2 per cent of the vote, while Brian Macdonald won Fredericton-Silverwood with 38.5 per cent of the vote. Macdonald defeated Liberal incumbent Rick Miles, who earned 32.7 per cent of the vote.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.