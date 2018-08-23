New Brunswick election: Victoria-La Vallée

New Brunswick election 2018

Riding background

This riding will see a rematch of the 2014 election with incumbent Chuck Chiasson set to face off against a field that includes Danny Soucy, who he defeated to capture the seat in the previous election.

Candidates

Liberal: Chuck Chiasson (incumbent)

Progressive Conservative: Danny Soucy

NDP: Candidate pending

Green: Candidate pending

People’s Alliance: Candidate pending

KISS N.B. Candidate pending

Independent:

History

2014

A completely new riding was formed during the 2013 redistricting.

The newly-created Vitoria-La Vallée incorporated portions of the former Victoria-Tobique, Grand Falls-Drummond-Saint-André and Restigouche-la-Vallée.

All three former ridings voted PC in 2010, but shifted Liberal when Chuck Chiasson won the seat, taking it from the then-incumbent Tory MLA Danny Soucy.

Chiasson won 49.6 per cent of the vote, while Soucy earned 38 per cent.

2010

Danny Soucy won the seat in the 2010 election as part of the former Grand Falls-Drummond-Saint-André district.

Soucy took the seat from Liberal incumbent Ronald Ouellette, winning 49.2 per cent of the vote compared to Ouellette’s 43.6 per cent.

