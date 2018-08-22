Overdose deaths in B.C. rise in July

The monthly figures from the B.C. Coroners Service indicate July was the second-deadliest month so far this year for fatal overdoses in British Columbia.

In July, 134 people died, which is a 25 per cent increase from June.

Coroners spokesperson Andy Watson says last month’s numbers were higher compared to last year.

“[There was] a 12 per cent increase in the number of deaths occurring between July of 2017 and July of 2018,” Watson said.

With the NDP government ramping up access to naloxone and addiction programs, Watson can’t pinpoint the reason for the spike in deaths.

“It’s further indication that the drug supply right now is unsafe, it’s a toxic drug supply.”

So far this year, 875 people have died of illicit drug overdoses.