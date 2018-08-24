Bob Layton: Will Edmonton keep marijuana rules as easy as St. Albert?

You know how annoying it can be driving around the city with all the different speed limits on main roads, and even from neighbourhood to neighbourhood.

Add to that, keeping track of where you can and cannot smoke marijuana depending on what council finally does next month about a bud ban on city-owned golf courses or bus stops or parks or certain sidewalks and near doorways and even windows.

In St. Albert, city council started down that Red Dragon road but then listened to the public’s pot points, and wisely decided on something much simpler for everyone to understand.

They just said, “No.” No public consumption at all. If you want to use cannabis, you’ll have to do it on private property.

At least they made a decision. Edmonton council came up with rules, and then, the next day pulled the bylaw back like those speed signs on mistaken playgrounds.

Then they asked for the public’s marijuana opinions and now they’re assessing them and preparing a report for Sept. 12.

If they get it right and keep it simple like St. Albert, maybe we can actually toast them with something like, “This bud’s for you!”

