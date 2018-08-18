Public use of marijuana could be banned in Red Deer

Red Deer, Alta. is looking at a ban on the consumption of cannabis in public places when pot becomes legal in October.

The move follows an online survey, in which saw almost 73 per cent of respondents said public consumption was their biggest concern.

If approved, the proposed bylaw change would follow recommendations made by Alberta Health Services suggesting the banning of cannabis consumption in areas frequented by children.

READ MORE: Edmonton councillors put cannabis bylaw on hold for more public engagement

Last month, after it seemed Edmonton city council had decided where cannabis and tobacco smoking would be permitted, municipal officials put a cannabis bylaw on hold to allow for further public engagement.

The goal was to make cannabis and cigarette restrictions exactly the same, as enforcement officials have said it would be difficult to differentiate between the two at first glance.

However, some councillors were worried the more extensive restrictions would be too limiting for people who smoke tobacco and would make consumption illegal to smoke in places where cigarette smoke is currently allowed.

The issue coming back to council on Sept. 12.

READ MORE: Calgary city council passes bylaw prohibiting marijuana consumption in public

In April, Calgary city council passed a bylaw that will limit the consumption of marijuana to private homes.

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct. 17.

— With files from Slav Kornik