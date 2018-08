Doug Ford says Ontario teachers could face consequences for teaching repealed sex ed

Ontario says it will begin broad public consultations in September on a series of education issues, including the province’s sex-education curriculum.

The Progressive Conservatives say the consultations will include an online survey, telephone townhalls across the province and a submission platform where the government will accept detailed proposals.

The government had initially promised to give the public a chance to weigh in on a new sex-ed curriculum after announcing plans to scrap a modernized version of the document.

It now says the consultations will also seek parental feedback on number of issues, including math scores, cell phone use, financial literacy and how best to prepare students with needed job skills.

Premier Doug Ford also warned that teachers who use the now-repealed modernized sex-ed curriculum will face consequences for doing so.

The province’s largest teachers’ unions have promised to defend any educator who continues to use the version of the curriculum last updated in 2015. The government says teachers should use a revised interim curriculum while consultations on a new sex-ed document are carried out.