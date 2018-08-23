New Brunswick Election: Restigouche West

Riding background

This riding is in northern New Brunswick and includes the communities of Atholville, Balmoral, Eel River Crossing, Kedgwick, Saint-Quentin, and Tide Head.

Candidates

Liberal: Gilles LePage (incumbent)

Served as the Minister of Labour, Employment and Population Growth until dissolution.

Progressive Conservative:

NDP:

Green: Charles Theriault

A documentarian and author living in Kedgwick. Ran as an independent candidate in the Restigouche West riding during the 2014 election.

People’s Alliance:

KISS N.B.

Independent:

History:

2014

Restigouche-West was a new riding created as a result of a redistricting process in 2013.

New riding includes sections of two former provincial ridings: Campbellton-Restigouche Centre and Restigouche-la-Vallee. Both were held by PC MLAs before 2014.

In 2014 Liberal candidate Gilles LePage won with 58 per cent of the vote, defeating Martin Coulombe, PC incumbent for the former Restigouche-la-Valee, who got only 20.1 per cent of the vote.

Independent candidate Charles Theriault took 17.8 per cent of the vote, and NDP candidate Gilles Cyr captured 4.1 per cent.

2010:

In 2010, Campbellton-Restigouche Centre and Restigouche-la-Vallee elected Progressive Conservative MLAs. Both were new to politics and defeated Liberal incumbents.

Martine Coulombe defeated Liberal Burt Paulin in Restigouche-la-Vallee and Greg Davis defeated Liberal Roy Boudreau in Campbellton-Restigouche Centre.