Surrey councillor quits ruling party over issue of gun bans

There is yet another shakeup in politics at Surrey city hall.

Councillor Dave Woods has resigned from the ruling civic party, Surrey First.

READ MORE: Surrey First to run Coun. Tom Gill as mayoral candidate in Oct. election

In a statement, Woods said he cannot support a leader who doesn’t value or seek consultation with team members.

“I have no confidence the movement towards a more open, collaborative, and transparent culture within the party will exist and, therefore, I will not be seeking re-election as a member of Surrey First,” he said.

Woods says mayoral candidate Tom Gill supports a handgun ban in the city.

Woods opposes a ban, saying it would impact law-abiding handgun owners.

“I believe if there is a need for handgun regulation change or enhancement, recommendations should come from the Association of Canadian Police Chiefs,” he said.

Gill says given the escalating gun violence in Surrey, a discussion on banning handguns is long overdue.

“We as a civic party felt we need to look at a ban on handguns in this country and in this city and that’s something as a group we felt we could unanimously support,” he said.

Woods served in the RCMP for 43 years.