Hamilton police launch #WhoDidItWednesday

Hamilton police want to crack down on shoplifters in the city.

The force has launched a new shoplifter identification initiative called #WhoDidItWednesday.

Every Wednesday, the Hamilton Police Service will share information on persons of interest on Twitter and Facebook in the hope the public can assist in identifying suspects.

Hamilton businesses report approximately 1,850 retail theft-related occurrences every year, police say.

#WhoDidItWednesday is modelled on a similar initiative by the Halton Regional Police Service, and has helped clear 80 per cent of its shoplifting cases.

Hey #HamOnt, do you know these individuals? They are persons of interest in shoplifting incidents. Every Wednesday we'll be sharing pictures of people involved in retail thefts across Hamilton. If you know any of these people, call @HamiltonPolice 905-540-5142 #WhoDidItWednesday pic.twitter.com/hOdhqfgarT — HPS_Mountain (@HPSDIV3PATROL) August 22, 2018