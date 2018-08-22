Health
Congo approves four experimental Ebola treatments to battle outbreak

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Dr. Steven Jones, who now heads the University of Saskatchewan School of Public Health, was in Winnipeg where he helped develop the Ebola vaccine that just got used in the Congo.

Congo’s health ministry says four experimental treatments have been approved for use in the Ebola virus outbreak in its northeast.

The health ministry says ZMapp, Remdesivir, Favipiravir and Regn3450 – 3471 – 3479 now can be used. Health officials began using the mAb114 treatment on Aug. 11 on 10 patients and the ministry says they are doing well.

WATCH BELOW: Congo starts using experimental Ebola treatment

The ministry says there are 75 confirmed Ebola cases and 27 probable ones. Of the 59 deaths, 32 have been confirmed as Ebola since the outbreak was announced on Aug. 1 in North Kivu province.

More than 1,600 people have been vaccinated.

READ MORE: Ebola outbreak kills 33 in Democratic Republic of Congo

Insecurity in the region, especially in what the World Health Organization calls “red zones” where several armed groups stage attacks, is hampering efforts to treat everyone.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

