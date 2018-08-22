Premier John Horgan says B.C. needs to do a better job of budgeting for costly wildfire seasons

As the cost of fighting B.C.’s wildfires adds up, Premier John Horgan admitted that the old way of budgeting for disaster needs to change.

Horgan said it’s always been done by “[choosing] an arbitrary number, put it in the books, and hope for the best.”

This year so far, the firefighting cost is at more than $200-million, while the budget is just $64-million.

“Clearly the traditional means for budgeting for fire season is laughable, and it’s not something that’s just developed in the last 13 months,” he said. “It’s been going on for 30 years.”

While budgeting may need to change, Horgan said that covering costs remains the same.

“We are going to overshoot the budget again this year, which has happened repeatedly because again it’s not a partisan question… it’s a matter of we need to put the resources we have to to address the situation.”

“Whatever is needed will be there.”

Last year, wildfires cost the province more than $560-million.