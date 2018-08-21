Firefighters in California battle garage fire while dealing with downed power line

Firefighters in Sacramento, Calif., had to deal with an especially dangerous fire early Monday after downed electrical lines prevented them from immediately starting their efforts to extinguish the flames.

Helmet cam footage provided by the Sacramento Fire Department shows firefighters approaching the blaze as electrical lines were left dangling after they detached from the garage due to the fire.

“(The video) shows firefighters dealing with a very hazardous downed power line while trying to extinguish a detached garage fire threatening to catch the main residence on fire,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the first unit to respond was delayed in fighting the fire because “those drop lines can kill you,” Capt. Keith Wade said.

Video shows hoses being used in an attempt to bring the blaze under control while sparks burst from the line multiple times.

The lines also fell over a couple of cars, which were both destroyed in the blaze, NBC affiliate KCRA reports.

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District was able to de-energize the lines as firefighters worked to extinguish the main fire.

Police also were called to the scene, as a fistfight was reported to have occurred in an alley near the incident.

Police spokesman Eddie Macaulay told the Bee that two people were involved in the altercation and at least one suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One was arrested, and police are still investigating if the fire was related to the fight.

It took about 30 minutes to put out the fire, with the detached garage left destroyed and a breezeway connecting it to the residence severely damaged.

The home was not damaged.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation.