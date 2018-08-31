Those Old Radio Shows August 31 & September 1

Friday, August 31:

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – A Wind is Rising Ep. 114; Pat Novak – Wendy Morris

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Bullets or Ballots

Hour 3: Our Miss Brooks – Conklin’s Blood Pressure; Wild Bill Hickok – untitled

Hour 4: The Haunting Hour – The Devil’s Deep; Mayor of the Town – Emergency Operation

Saturday, September 1:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Troop Train; Weird Circle – The Haunted Hotel

Hour 2: The Hardy Family – Andy Hardy, Jr. Exec.; Bold Venture – Blue Moon

Hour 3: Fibber McGee & Molly – Job Offer as an Executive; Gunsmoke – Surgery

Hour 4: Sam Spade – The Farmer’s Daughter Caper; People Are Funny – Collect 1000

Hour 5: Burns & Allen – 15th Wedding Anniversary; Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Deadly Crystal Matter

