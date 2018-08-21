City to begin spraying for weeds in parks and fields

Soon you’ll start to see city crews spraying for weeds around Regina’s parks and athletic fields.

This is all part of the city’s fall weed spraying program. Athletic fields that need it will be the focus of the first two weeks, and the city wants to be done before Labour Day.

After that, sprayers will move to what’s known as rough turf areas.

Last year’s drought led to more weeds in these areas, and the city will be posting signage in areas where spraying will take place.

“There’s two dates on there, the first is the date that we’re putting up, and the second is the day that we’re spraying. Then we’re going to leave those signs up in the parks for 48 hours following spraying,” said Russell Eirich, City of Regina Forestry, Pest Control and Horticulture Manager.

Residents will also be able to call 306-777-7777 for a recorded advisory of where and what has been sprayed. Eirich said this recording will be updated daily at 4 p.m.

As for airborne pests, mosquito counts continue to be below average, thanks to this summer’s weather.