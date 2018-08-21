Funeral held for 15-year-old killed after hit-and-run near Selkirk

Family and friends gathered Tuesday afternoon for the funeral of 15-year-old Ben Harris, who was killed last week while riding his bike home.

The teen was just blocks away from his home, riding a bike with his friend at the time of a hit-and-run in the R.M. of St. Andrews.

RCMP said the pair had been riding on the shoulder of Donald Road just of Hwy. 9 near Lockport, when the vehicle went off the road and hit both kids.

A 29-year-old man from Calgary is facing numerous charges, including driving while impaired (drug) and causing death and bodily harm.

Police said the driver ran away on foot after hitting the two boys, and the RCMP’s K9 unit tracked him down.

People poured into Gilbart Funeral Home in Selkirk Tuesday to remember the teen who loved music.

A fundraiser has been started to go towards a scholarship in honour of the teen.

“All donations received will go towards a bursary award which will be presented in Ben’s name to an individual who shares a love for music, exemplary character, and ideally a passion for playing the electric guitar,” the fundraiser states.

“The Lord Selkirk School Division will maintain the funds and will provide an annual amount for the bursary to be awarded.”