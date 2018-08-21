President’s Choice to take part in ‘buck-a-beer’ promotion for limited time

Loblaw Companies Ltd. announced Tuesday that the President’s Choice brand will take part in Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s buck-a-beer promotion for a limited time.

The company says it will offer a variety of beers in 12-packs for $13.20 including deposit, while a two-four will set you back $26.40.

Beginning on Aug. 27, PC 2.5, PC Cerveza, PC Dry, PC Light, PC Genuine and PC Honey will all be offered at a discounted rate at Beer Store locations.

“With the change in pricing rules here, we were excited to help our customers in Ontario celebrate this long weekend,” President’s Choice senior vice-president Ian Gordon said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Ford announced that the government would encourage brewers to lower their prices in exchange for incentives, including prime spots at LCBO stores and advertising in flyers or inserts, among other possible rewards.

Ontario previously had buck-a-bottle beer, however in 2008 the then-Liberal government quietly hiked the minimum price, citing its “social responsibility” mandate.

PC beer is manufactured in Kitchener, Ont., under contract by Waterloo Brewery.

Many craft brewers were quick to announce they would not participate in Premier Ford’s “buck-a-beer” challenge.

When asked whether his company was considering a price change, Waterloo Brewing president George H. Croft said his company does not comment on pricing.

—With files from Canadian Press