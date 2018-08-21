Hamilton’s McMaster makes list of most-talked-about universities on Twitter

What are the most-talked-about universities in Canada?

According to Twitter Canada, Hamilton’s McMaster University places third on the list.

Twitter Canada has pulled data showing the most mentioned schools in Canada, as well as some of the conversations that dominated Twitter in 2017.

Western came in second place on the list, while Queen’s in Kingston came in first.

Over 1.7-million students attended Canadian universities during the 2017/2018 school year.

The five most-mentioned Canadian schools:

1. Queen’s University (@queensu)

2. Western University (@westernu)

3. McMaster University (@mcmasteru)

4. Carleton University (@carleton_u)

5. Memorial University (@MemorialU)

The five most-followed schools in Canada:

1. McGill University (@mcgillu)

2. University of Waterloo (@Uwaterloo)

3. Western University (@westernu)

4. University of Alberta (@UAlberta)

5. Concordia University (@Concordia)

