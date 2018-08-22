Canada
August 22, 2018 11:04 am

At the movies with Bill Hall: What’s playing now, what’s coming soon in Kingston

By Global News

A look at what's happening at the movies. Bill Hall visits landmark Cinemas to find out what's on and what's coming soon.

A A

Just because the summer blockbuster season is coming to an end doesn’t mean that cinema is dead. There is a lot to look forward to at Landmark Cinemas. Out now is Crazy Rich Asians based on a best-selling book. It boasts an all-Asian cast and is garnering critical acclaim.

Mark Wahlberg’s latest action flick, Mile 22 is in IMAX and so is Alpha, a fictional original story of man’s best friend.

READ MORE: Road trip Ontario: Let’s all go to the drive-in


Story continues below

Landmark Cinemas movie lover’s classic series is an opportunity for Landmark to bring back previously released movies to the big screen. This year the series is back with a horror trilogy, Annabelle, The Conjuring and the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s It for the next three weeks — all leading up to the eventual release of The Conjuring prequel, The Nun, which will be released Sept. 7.

Also, a special screening of Stanley Kubrick’s, 2001 Space Odyssey is on the way to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Currently playing, and getting mixed reviews, is the underwater action-suspense blockbuster, The Meg, starring Jason Statham.

WATCH: Jason Statham Talks ‘The Meg’

Statham stars as a disgraced former naval captain out to redeem himself and rescue his ex-wife — among others — trapped in a submersible ship at the bottom of the ocean — with the added pressure of a 70-foot prehistoric shark out to stop him.

It’s got great visuals but it doesn’t stack up to Spielberg’s iconic shark-flick, Jaws. Where Sheriff Brody and the boys needed a bigger boat, The Meg needed a better script. If you can wade through the murky storyline and you’re just looking for a visual spectacle then The Meg might be your catch of the day.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2001 Space Odyssey
Alpha
Crazy Rich Asians
Kingston
Landmark Cinemas
Mile 22
Movies
The Meg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News