At the movies with Bill Hall: What’s playing now, what’s coming soon in Kingston

Just because the summer blockbuster season is coming to an end doesn’t mean that cinema is dead. There is a lot to look forward to at Landmark Cinemas. Out now is Crazy Rich Asians based on a best-selling book. It boasts an all-Asian cast and is garnering critical acclaim.

Mark Wahlberg’s latest action flick, Mile 22 is in IMAX and so is Alpha, a fictional original story of man’s best friend.

Landmark Cinemas movie lover’s classic series is an opportunity for Landmark to bring back previously released movies to the big screen. This year the series is back with a horror trilogy, Annabelle, The Conjuring and the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s It for the next three weeks — all leading up to the eventual release of The Conjuring prequel, The Nun, which will be released Sept. 7.

Also, a special screening of Stanley Kubrick’s, 2001 Space Odyssey is on the way to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Currently playing, and getting mixed reviews, is the underwater action-suspense blockbuster, The Meg, starring Jason Statham.

Statham stars as a disgraced former naval captain out to redeem himself and rescue his ex-wife — among others — trapped in a submersible ship at the bottom of the ocean — with the added pressure of a 70-foot prehistoric shark out to stop him.

It’s got great visuals but it doesn’t stack up to Spielberg’s iconic shark-flick, Jaws. Where Sheriff Brody and the boys needed a bigger boat, The Meg needed a better script. If you can wade through the murky storyline and you’re just looking for a visual spectacle then The Meg might be your catch of the day.