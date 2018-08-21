Politics
August 21, 2018 12:36 pm

Ontario government will move ahead with Toronto council cut despite court challenge

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Members of Toronto city council met to debate filing a legal challenge to the recently-passed Better Local Government Act, which would cut the number of wards in the next term of council to 25 seats from 47. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO – The Ontario government says it will move ahead with a plan to cut Toronto city council nearly in half despite local politicians deciding to mount a court challenge against the province over the issue.

A spokesman for Premier Doug Ford says the province will be implementing legislation that will cut Toronto city council from 47 to 25 seats.

READ MORE: Toronto city council votes to file legal challenge on provincial law cutting number of wards

Toronto councillors voted yesterday to pursue a court challenge in hope of having the legislation – which passed last week – overturned.

The city will now take part in a Superior Court hearing on Aug. 31.

READ MORE: Bill to cut number of Toronto city councillors passes final reading at Queen’s Park

Ford has said cutting council will make decision-making more efficient in Toronto, and has ruled out taking similar action in other municipalities in the province.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has called the council-cutting move “wrong and unacceptable,” citing the lack of public input on the plan, which was announced ahead of a fall municipal election.

 

