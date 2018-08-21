Politics
August 21, 2018 12:19 pm
Updated: August 21, 2018 12:20 pm

Trump accuses New York mayor of stealing campaign slogan: ‘No imagination!’

By Staff The Associated Press

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts an event honoring those working for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs Border Protection at the White House in Washington, U.S., Aug. 20, 2018.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
A A

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is accusing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio of ripping off his rhetoric.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that de Blasio “just stole my campaign slogan: PROMISES MADE PROMISES KEPT! That’s not at all nice. No imagination!”

The mayor responded by Twitter: “The difference is that I’m not lying when I say it.”

READ MORE: About 2,000 more Americans than normal have moved to Canada since Trump’s election

De Blasio appeared at an event Monday standing next to a sign that read “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”

Trump has featured similar signs at his rallies.

WATCH: New York mayor says Americans should stand together during Trump presidency

The Democratic mayor of the president’s hometown, de Blasio has been a critic of Trump.

The campaign mantra has been used in the past by politicians stressing their accomplishments. Former Michigan Gov. John Engler, a Republican, used the slogan when he won re-election in 1994.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bill de Blasio
Bill de Blasio campaign
Bill de Blasio campaign slogan
Bill de Blasio election
Donald Trump
Donald Trump campaign
new york mayor Bill de Blasio
promises made promises kept

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News