Trump accuses New York mayor of stealing campaign slogan: ‘No imagination!’

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is accusing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio of ripping off his rhetoric.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that de Blasio “just stole my campaign slogan: PROMISES MADE PROMISES KEPT! That’s not at all nice. No imagination!”

Bill DeBlasio, the high taxing Mayor of NYC, just stole my campaign slogan: PROMISES MADE PROMISES KEPT! That’s not at all nice. No imagination! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2018

The mayor responded by Twitter: “The difference is that I’m not lying when I say it.”

De Blasio appeared at an event Monday standing next to a sign that read “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”

Trump has featured similar signs at his rallies.

The Democratic mayor of the president’s hometown, de Blasio has been a critic of Trump.

The campaign mantra has been used in the past by politicians stressing their accomplishments. Former Michigan Gov. John Engler, a Republican, used the slogan when he won re-election in 1994.