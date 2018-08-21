Flames destroy Kelowna house
Firefighters are mopping up following a house fire early Tuesday morning.
Crews were called to 365 Mallach Road at Highway 33 where they found the structure engulfed in flames.
Damage to the two-storey home is considerable.
There doesn’t appear to be anyone living in the residence.
More to come…
