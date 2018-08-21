Kelowna
August 21, 2018 11:52 am

Flames destroy Kelowna house

Fire destroyed a home in Kelowna.

Firefighters are mopping up following a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to 365 Mallach Road at Highway 33 where they found the structure engulfed in flames.

Damage to the two-storey home is considerable.

There doesn’t appear to be anyone living in the residence.

More to come…

