Environment Canada issues special weather statement ahead of rainy day in London

It’s looking like a rainy day is on tap for London-Middlesex.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement saying Toronto, Hamilton, London and other parts of southern Ontario should see rounds of thunderstorms and showers on Tuesday.

Officials say many areas will receive between 20 to 40 mm of rain by the evening. However, areas that get several thunderstorms may receive significantly higher amounts.

“In the Sarnia area, a thunderstorm just rolled through that gave 50 mm in just over one hour,” Environment Canada senior meteorologist Mark Schuster told 980 CFPL early Tuesday morning.

“At this point though, it doesn’t look like that kind of heavy rain is in the London area but it is certainly possible later this morning and into early this afternoon.”

While there will likely be periods where the rain clears, Schuster says you shouldn’t let your guard down.

“More is developing to the southwest and that’s going to advance into the area as well. It looks like there’s going to be on and off showers that could fall torrentially at times, actually, right through into the early afternoon,” he explained.

“Anybody who’s going to be travelling today, just be mindful that there could be some very heavy rainfall. There could be ponding on the roads and very poor visibility in those showers. Make sure you give yourself some extra time and drive according to the conditions.”

Once the rain clears out, Schuster is forecasting a comfortable string of days with much less humidity and temperatures in the low- to mid-20s.

With files from Nick Westoll of Global News.