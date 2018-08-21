Weather
Sage Creek wildfire alert lifted, MD of Pincher Creek no longer under evacuation alert

The Sage Creek fire is now classified as held. Alberta Parks has lifted their evacuation alert for the MD of Pincher Creek.

An evacuation alert affecting parts of southwest Alberta due to the Sage Creek wildfire was lifted on Monday.

The alert had been in place for residents of Castle Mountain Resort, the West Castle Valley, South Castle Valley and all areas south of Highway 774 from the end of the pavement.

The fire burning in southeast B.C. near the provincial boundary is now classified as being held.

Officials said the fire is 85 per cent contained and has not experienced any significant growth since Thursday.

A complete fire ban still remains in effect for the M.D. of Pincher Creek and Town of Pincher Creek.

More information and further updates can be found on the M.D. of Pincher Creek’s website.

