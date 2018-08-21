Man in serious condition after shooting in North York
A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Flemingdon Park Monday evening.
Toronto police told Global News the call came in at before 10 p.m.
A spokesperson said officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots being heard in the area of Deauville Lane and St. Dennis Drive.
Police said the victim was shot in the leg and was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Part of St. Dennis Drive was closed for the investigation.
