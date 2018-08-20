Salvation Army trying to fill 1,000 backpacks for Saskatoon students in need

The Salvation Army has brought back a program to ensure Saskatoon students in need have a backpack filled with school supplies to get them through the year.

Since its inception in 2010, the Back-To-School Backpack Program has reached 4,000 children.

READ MORE: Canada needs 22,000 people to donate blood by August 26

“I am super grateful for the program,” a parent recipient of the program said in a press release.

“It gives kids a chance to grow with the community, so they have the same things the others have.”

READ MORE: Donation boosts Saskatoon Food Bank’s milk program

This year’s goal is to help another 1,000 students through the program.

Volunteers will be filling backpacks with freshly stocked supplies from Aug. 20 to 24.