Bee-Clean employee dies at WCB building in Edmonton

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the death of a cleaning company employee at the Workers Compensation Board of Alberta building in downtown Edmonton.

OHS said it was notified late Friday night that a man in his 50s had died at the WCB Jarvis building, located at 99 Avenue and 107 Street.

The man worked for Bee-Clean Building Maintenance, which provides janitorial service across the country.

“We are deeply saddened by what happened and our thoughts, prayers and support, are with the deceased worker’s family at this difficult time. We are working closely with the regulatory authorities to determine the cause of what appears at this time, to be a tragic accident,” Rob Scott, executive vice president of Bee-Clean Building Maintenance, said in a statement.

“We are also supporting all our team members within our Bee-Clean family, and we have provided grief counselling to all our team, as well as engaged in open dialogue to help us all come to terms with this loss.”

It’s not known how the man died. OHS said it is continuing to investigate, so no further details were provided.