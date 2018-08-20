Napanee Express steamroll their way to U-19 softball gold medal

The Napanee Express has won the Canadian Under-19 boys fastball championships.

With the national tournament being played in their own backyard, the Express defeated Chepstow, Ont., in Sunday’s title game, 9-2.

Prince Albert, Sask., went home with the bronze medal.

The championship final, played in front of 1,100 fans, was over in the very first inning. The host team scored four times and never looked back.

“That early run support for me, was huge,” said winning pitcher Riley Manion, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

The 19-year old Napanee native pitched a no-hitter against Prince Albert in the semi-final. He followed that performance with another gem against Chepstow, the defending champs.

“This is an incredible feeling,” added Manion.

“This is something we’ve been working years to accomplish. To be able to win a national championship in front of the home crowd is absolutely fantastic. It just leaves me speechless.”

Manion was a workhorse on the mound for the Express, coached by Bryan Brooks. His catcher, Brendan Hagerman, was behind the plate for every inning.

“Riley’s the man,” said Hagerman.

“When the game is on the line, he throws even harder. He’s the heart and soul of our team. He’s the best pitcher in Canada at this age level.”

Napanee second baseman Tucker Firth was solid defensively and got the ball rolling with a two-run homer in the first inning.

“This title is not just for us,” said Firth, who hails from Cobourg.

“Softball is more than just a sport in this town. It brings people closer together. It brings the community closer together. We had thousands of fans supporting us this week and they deserve the title as much as we do.”

For Softball Napanee, it was their seventh national championship since 1982. Their last title came 13 years ago in 2005.

Next year’s U-19 championship tournament will be held in Owen Sound.