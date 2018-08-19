Onoway man, 80, competes in Mud Hero events across Canada

An 80-year-old man from Onoway, Alta., is taking on some of Canada’s toughest obstacle courses at events across the country.

Art Noble, who first joined Mud Hero last year in Red Deer after a member of his daughter’s team dropped out, is competing in all six Mud Hero events this year, all of which are held in different cities.

“[It] makes me feel great,” Noble said. “I don’t feel 80. I feel maybe 35, 40.”

Mud Hero is billed as the country’s largest obstacle event series. Its courses feature muddy lagoons and climbing walls, neither of which concern Noble.

“There was one mud pit in the woods where the kid ahead of me — who maybe was 14 — he went in. ‘Hey,’ he says, ‘I can’t reach the bottom.’ He had to swim across it. Well I did, too,” Noble said with a laugh.

Noble’s daughter, Denise King, said people of all ages were inspired seeing her dad. She said he sends a message to those who might not feel up to the challenge.

“Anybody that has issues with exercising or just feels like, ‘Oh no, I’m overweight,’ or, ‘I’m not healthy enough’ — you don’t have to be,” King said. “There are lots of people who are going and doing these [competitions]. You don’t have to be in the greatest shape.”

Noble has already completed Mud Hero competitions in Red Deer, Ottawa, Montreal and Winnipeg this year. He plans to take part in Toronto’s race next weekend, followed by Halifax.

He has no plans to slow down and is already eyeing the year ahead.

“I’m entered in Red Deer for next year. After that, we’ll see,” Noble said.