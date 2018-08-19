Players Cup at Southwood a success: organizers

The Players Cup wrapped up Sunday at Southwood Golf & Country Club, and organizers say the tournament was a success.

This was the first year that Southwood had hosted the tournament since the course was re-modeled in 2011.

“A lot of spectators, more than we thought which was awesome,” said Executive Director Adam Boge. “Obviously Mark Scheifele coming to the tournament Thursday and Friday helped with that. We had close to probably 400 volunteers including the caddies, so that was a fantastic number.”

Scheifele made his professional golf debut at the tournament thanks to a sponsor’s exemption. He finished at 29 over par.

READ MORE: Mark Scheifele makes pro golf debut at Players Cup

This year’s tournament had 156 golfers, most of whom were from the United States. They were competing for a $200,000 purse, with $36,000 going to the winner.

Southwood will host the tournament again next year and in 2020. Next year will be the 100th anniversary of The Players Cup.

“We’re going to have a lot of new things for next year and get a lot more golf facilities involved next year to really promote it and celebrate it and get past champions involved,” said Boge.

Pine Ridge Golf Club was the host course from 2000-2015.

READ MORE: ‘You don’t have to see it to tee it’: Winnipeg golf club hosting tournament for blind athletes