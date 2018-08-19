Nova Scotia RCMP police dog sniffs out suspect wanted in alleged thefts
An RCMP police dog has helped to apprehend an 18-year-old man who police say is a suspect in a series of alleged thefts.
Police say that on Aug. 16 at approximately 6:00 p.m, officers received reports of a man who had fled following two separate thefts at the mall in Antigonish, N.S.
Officers and a unit of the RCMP Police Dog Services attended the scene.
Bo, a police dog, was able to locate the suspect who was hiding in a grass field near Highway 5 in Antigonish.
Isaac MacLellan of Antigonish is now charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of breach of conditions.
MacLellan is now scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court of August 29.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
