Calgary woman dies hiking in Canmore

A 30-year-old Calgary woman died after a fall while hiking on a popular trail in Canmore Saturday.

The woman was descending a short scramble section on a trail called Eeor, on the east end of Rundle Mountain.

According to RCMP, she slipped and fell.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman was with two friends at the time of the incident. There were also a number of hikers and climbers in the area that tried to help.

RCMP said visibility was poor in the area at the time due to smoke from wildfires.